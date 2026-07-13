Tension Erupts in Assam’s Sonari After Alleged Armed Intrusion from Nagaland

Guwahati: Fresh tension gripped No. 4 Goalpathar village in Sonari, the headquarters of Charaideo district, after a group of armed miscreants, allegedly from neighbouring Nagaland, reportedly crossed the inter-state border and entered the village late on Sunday night, triggering panic among residents.

The armed group entered the village around midnight and surrounded a temple, creating a tense atmosphere. The incident prompted hundreds of villagers to gather at the spot, leading to a confrontation between the alleged intruders and local people.

As the situation escalated, the villagers reportedly resisted the group, forcing the armed men to retreat and flee towards the Abhaypur area.

The police have been informed about the incident, and further details are awaited. Police are expected to investigate the matter and verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged intrusion.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the long-standing border dispute between Assam and Nagaland. The Sonari subdivision of Charaideo district, which shares a border with Nagaland, has witnessed periodic tensions over the years, including reports of alleged cross-border incursions, land disputes and the deployment of security forces. Border villages such as Goalpathar have occasionally borne the brunt of these disputes.

The issue was also raised in the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly on 8 July, when Congress MLA Nurul Huda questioned the state government over the recurring border disputes and alleged failure to prevent such incidents.

Responding to the concerns, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika rejected the allegations, stating that people living along the Assam–Nagaland border continue to coexist peacefully.

"People in the border area are living in harmony, and because of a few miscreants, we cannot blame the entire Naga community," Hazarika said.