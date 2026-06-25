Tension Erupts Along Assam-Nagaland Border as Road Construction in Mariani Is Halted Again

Guwahati: Fresh tension has erupted along the Assam-Nagaland border in Assam’s Jorhat district after road construction work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Mariani was allegedly halted once again by unidentified Naga groups.

As per local people , labourers had resumed work on the rural road project under Katani Gaon Panchayat on 24th July following protests by local organisations demanding that development activities on the Assam side of the border continue without interference.

However, the construction work was allegedly stopped again today after unidentified people from across the border arrived at the site, obstructed the project and reportedly issued fresh threats, triggering panic among residents in the border area.

The latest incident has intensified concerns over the long-standing Assam-Nagaland boundary dispute. The Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association and the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam which have been leading protests on the issue, alleged that despite repeated demonstrations and submissions of memoranda, neither the district administration nor the state government has taken adequate steps to prevent such incidents.

Local organisations claim the road falls within Assam’s territory, while opposing groups have reportedly disputed the claim. Protesters further alleged that continued administrative inaction has emboldened repeated interference in development projects.

The dispute follows a similar incident on 20th June when road repair work in the same area was halted after objections were raised over the ownership of the land. The issue sparked widespread protests on 23rd June, with residents, student bodies and nearly 18 organisations demanding a permanent resolution to the Assam-Nagaland border dispute.

They have also called for a meeting involving the governments of Assam and Nagaland, local stakeholders, and the Union Government to address the matter and ensure lasting peace in the border region.