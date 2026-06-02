Tension Grips Nalbari As Villagers Oppose Burial Of Accused Roz Ali In Public Graveyard

Nalbari, Assam: Tension continues to prevail in the Gangapur area of Nalbari district after residents of six villages collectively decided not to allow the public funeral (janaza) of accused Roz Ali in the community burial ground.

The decision has stirred a lot of debate and caused a lot of reactions in the region, forcing the family to take other measures to perform the last rites. As per report, the funeral is now scheduled to take place on a private land owned by her relative, which is next to Roz Ali's house

Considering the sensitive situation, the Superintendent of Police of Nalbari personally went to check the proposed burial site and the security arrangements. Moreover, additional policemen have been also deployed in and around the area to prevent untoward incidents and ensure the law and order is maintained.

Security measures have been significantly strengthened as authorities closely monitor development. The refusal of community to allow the use of the public graveyard has resulted in a lot of attention and the situation is being monitored by the Police closely.

Residents have been asked to keep the peace and cooperate with the police force, while efforts are made to prevent any further incidents of violence.