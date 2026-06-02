New Wildlife Milestone: Yellow-Throated Marten Spotted In Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has added another remarkable achievement to its conservation success story with the recent sighting of a yellow-throated marten, a species not previously recorded in the park. The discovery reveals the rich biodiversity of the locally protected area and also the effectiveness of the on-going conservation efforts in Assam.

The sighting of the elusive carnivorous mammal is also a significant addition to the list of wildlife in Kaziranga, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This is being touted as an example of the durability of the park's ecosystems and the effectiveness of habitat protection efforts that have been in place over the years.

The social media post by the CMO said that the appearance of the yellow-throated marten was a testament to the conservation model of Assam, which is not only effective in maintaining the state's globally famous one-horned rhino but also has a positive impact on other animal species. It also recognised the long-term conservation efforts that have resulted in success stories which are not just about landscape protection but about thriving ecosystems.

Spread across the districts of Golaghat and Nagaon, Kaziranga is the largest protected area in Northeast India and is internationally celebrated for hosting the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. The park is also home to tigers, elephants, leopards, bears, and thousands of bird species.

As the ecological success at Kaziranga has increased, so has the tourism numbers there. Official statistics show an increase of over 15 per cent in the number of tourists in 2025-26, which rose to 4.68 lakh. Foreign tourist arrivals increased almost double from 17,693 to 30,474 during the same period.

The agile, adaptive, and vital predator the yellow-throated marten is a good sign of a healthy ecosystem, wildlife experts say. This is yet another testament to the status of Kaziranga as one of the most significant biodiversity hotspots in India and a success story in wildlife conservation.