Tensions Flare at Indo-Bangladesh Border Over Infiltration and Repatriation Standoff

New Delhi: Diplomatic and territorial tensions have intensified along the India–Bangladesh border following a series of tense standoffs between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The friction centers on the controversial practice of "push-ins," where undocumented migrants are intercepted at the boundary. The standoff recently peaked along the Jamalpur-Bakshiganj border sector, where an elderly man suspected of being an undocumented migrant was left stranded in no-man's-land.

Local reports point to a heated exchange of words between the front-line troops. When the BSF attempted to return the individual, BGB personnel and local Bangladeshi villagers formed a human wall to block the entry, strictly refusing to take the individual back without formal procedures. Witness accounts report a sharp verbal duel regarding armed intervention before an emergency local flag meeting was called, which ultimately failed to reach a breakthrough.

The impasse coincides with the high-profile, 57th DG-level Border Coordination Conference held in New Delhi between BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. During the bilateral talks, the BGB delegation took a firm stance, characterising uncoordinated cross-border pushbacks as "illegal and inhumane."

Dhaka insists that any repatriation of its citizens must follow formal, verified diplomatic channels and legal immigration checkpoints rather than informal direct expulsions. Conversely, the BSF maintains it is strictly enforcing security protocols to curb illegal migration, trans-border crimes, and fence-breaching networks, noting that verified foreigners must legally return to their home country.

With thousands of suspected undocumented individuals reportedly under administrative scanner along the West Bengal and North-East frontiers, the border remains on high alert as both nations work through established bilateral mechanisms to lower the temperature.