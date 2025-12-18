Thawe Durga Temple in Bihar's Gopalganj Robbed Overnight

Gopalganj: In a disturbing incident, the historic Bhavani Durga Temple in Thawe, Gopalganj district, was robbed overnight, with thieves making away with gold and silver ornaments, including a precious crown adorning the deity.
The theft came to light on Monday morning when the temple priest arrived to find the premises in disorder. Several gold and silver ornaments, along with offerings placed on the idol, were found missing.
The temple authorities immediately lodged a complaint with the Thawe police. Following this, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police, Awadhesh Dixit, visited the temple along with the SDPO and SDM to assess the situation and launched an investigation.
Speaking about the incident, SP Dixit said the theft likely took place between 11:30 PM and midnight.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that two intruders entered the temple using a ladder and rope. One of them carried a cutter and broke the temple lock to steal a gold crown, necklaces, and a silver umbrella. The FSL team and dog squad have been deployed, and the investigation is ongoing," he stated.
Reports indicate that the stolen gold crown, offered by a businessman from Jharkhand last year, is estimated to be worth around Rs 51 lakh. CCTV footage from the temple reportedly shows the thieves taking offerings from donation boxes and removing ornaments from the idol.
The Thawe Bhavani Temple, which is nearly 500 years old, holds immense religious significance and attracts large crowds of devotees, particularly during Navratri.
Meanwhile, SP Dixit assured that security measures at the temple would be strengthened and promised that those responsible for the theft would be brought to justice.