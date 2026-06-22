The Burnham Bid: Who is the Frontrunner to Replace Keir Starmer?

New Delhi: Following the seismic resignation of Keir Starmer, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has emerged as the clear favourite to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

Often dubbed the "King of the North", Burnham has built a formidable political brand outside the Westminster bubble. A veteran Labour figure, he served as a Member of Parliament for Leigh from 2001 to 2017, holding high-profile cabinet positions under Gordon Brown, including Health Secretary and Culture Secretary. After missing out on the Labour leadership in 2010 and 2015, Burnham pivoted away from Parliament, winning the Greater Manchester mayoral seat in 2017.

As Mayor, Burnham gained widespread national prominence for his fierce advocacy for northern England, frequently clashing with central governments over regional funding, transport infrastructure, and pandemic restrictions. His successful implementation of the "Bee Network"—bringing Manchester's bus system back under public control—solidified his reputation as a pragmatic reformer.

Burnham's path back to Westminster was cleared last week after his victory in a parliamentary by-election in Makerfield, allowing him to re-enter the House of Commons just as Starmer's leadership fractured. Known for his relatable, plain-spoken style, Burnham is widely seen by party insiders as the unifying figure capable of rescuing Labour's collapsing poll ratings and restoring stability to Downing Street.