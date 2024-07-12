Assam CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid for Families of Boat Tragedy Victims in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: Five individuals lost their lives in boat capsize in Goalpara district's Simlitola. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited accident site and met with bereaved families on Friday. He announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for each of deceased.

The unfortunate event occurred when family members and relatives of Anjana Malakar who recently passed away after prolonged illness were returning from her last rites. The boat carrying them suddenly capsized. This led to drowning of all on board. Deceased have been identified as Sujan Malakar. Jeetu Karmakar. Prasenjit Saha. Gouranga Malakar and Uday Sarkar. Rescue teams recovered their bodies from waterbody.

Chief Minister Sarma accompanied by Minister Ashok Singhal, visited accident site to express condolences. And to support. Addressing media Sarma said "A tragedy befell entire village. Everyone is in state of mourning. I along with Minister Ashok Singhal, visited accident site. Then met with grieving family and tried to be part of their sorrow."

He added "No one can go against what fate has planned. At times like these we need to stick together. Ensure grieving family is looked after. I urge people of the village to support grieving family. Help them get out of misery."

The Chief Minister further announced government's financial aid. He stated "On behalf of government we will provide Rs 4 lakh to each of deceased individuals. A difficult road lies ahead for family. In future I will extend whatever help possible."

The tragedy has left entire village in shock and mourning. The financial aid aims to provide some relief. The affected families navigate this difficult period. The community has been urged to come together. Support bereaved families. Help them overcome grief.

The boat mishap highlights need for improved safety measures in water transportation, particularly in rural areas. These incidents have devastating consequences. The state government is expected to review and enhance safety protocols and prevent similar tragedies in future.