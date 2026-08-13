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Thief Breaks into Award-Winning Writer Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s Research Centre

Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami, widely known for her significant contribution to Assamese literature
Theft Reported at Award-Winning Writer Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s Research Centre
Theft Reported at Award-Winning Writer Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s Research Centre
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Guwahati: A theft has reportedly taken place at the South-East Asia Ramayan Research Centre associated with the residence of Jnanpith Award-winning Assamese writer Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami.

As per reports,  thieves targeted the premises and allegedly made away with valuables. The incident has raised concerns over the security of the site, which is associated with the celebrated writer’s literary and academic legacy.

Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami, widely known for her significant contribution to Assamese literature, was the first Assamese recipient of the Jnanpith Award. Her works have earned recognition both in India and abroad, and she remains one of the most influential figures in Assamese literature.

The theft at the research centre has sparked concern among those associated with the preservation of her literary heritage. Further details regarding the items stolen and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

Guwahati Police are expected to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

Also Read- Guwahati Police Nab Three Suspected Thieves, Recover Stolen Valuables and Tools

Assamese literature
Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami
research centre
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