Guwahati Police Nab Three Suspected Thieves, Recover Stolen Valuables and Tools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three alleged thieves in separate operations conducted by Satgaon and Basistha police stations, recovering stolen valuables and burglary tools from their possession.

In the first operation, a team from Satgaon Police Station solved a theft case with the arrest of Sahil Ali of Pukhuripaar. Police recovered a stolen gold locket, a brass vase, a bag and Rs 10,000 in cash from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

In another operation, acting on specific intelligence, Basistha Police arrested two alleged thieves, Hakim Ali (27) of Six Mile and Dipjyoti Roy alias Gemon (27) of Baghorbori, who were wanted in connection with multiple theft and burglary cases.

During the operation, police recovered several stolen items, including a water geyser, a brass vase, six metal valves, a metal water tap and around 20 kg of iron rods. Officers also seized a screwdriver, a pair of pliers and a torch, which were allegedly used while committing the offences. Police said legal action had been initiated against all the accused, while further investigation into the cases is underway.

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