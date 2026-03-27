Thenzawl Being Developed as ‘Peace City’, Says CM Lalduhoma

He said that Mizoram had lagged behind in development due to two decades of insurgency, particularly in infrastructure, industry, and investment. The state’s road density remains considerably lower than that of other states. While the national average road density in India stands at 116 km per 100 sq. km, Mizoram has only 46.37 km per 100 sq. km. Even reaching the national average remains a challenge, and much work still lies ahead.