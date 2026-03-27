Thenzawl Being Developed as ‘Peace City’, Says CM Lalduhoma

Thenzawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday reiterated that Thenzawl is being developed as a “Peace City,” with a Master Plan currently underway.
He said this after inaugurating the Thenzawl PWD Road Division at the PWD Complex, Thenzawl.
“Thenzawl is being developed as a ‘Peace City,’ with a Master Plan currently underway,” he said.
In his address, the Chief Minister also described the occasion as a significant milestone for the Public Works Department and a moment of joy for the people of Thenzawl. He stated that the establishment of the new Thenzawl PWD Road Division would contribute meaningfully to Mizoram’s continued progress.
“The establishment of the new Thenzawl PWD Road Division will contribute meaningfully to Mizoram’s continued progress,” he added.
He said that Mizoram had lagged behind in development due to two decades of insurgency, particularly in infrastructure, industry, and investment. The state’s road density remains considerably lower than that of other states. While the national average road density in India stands at 116 km per 100 sq. km, Mizoram has only 46.37 km per 100 sq. km. Even reaching the national average remains a challenge, and much work still lies ahead.
The Chief Minister further emphasized that with increasing developmental activities, there is a pressing need to strengthen the workforce and administrative capacity.
The creation of the Thenzawl Division and the new Biate Sub-Division is therefore a crucial step toward enhancing efficiency and accelerating development work.
As per an official statement, a Greenfield City Project under SASCI has also been proposed. In addition, several major projects are planned or in progress in the area, including tourism initiatives such as ropeways, development of Vanva riverfront, Lau project, heliport, sericulture P3 unit, and relocation plans for Neihloh village due to disaster concerns.
"Given the scale of upcoming PWD-related works in the region, the establishment of a full-fledged division in Thenzawl is both timely and necessary," the statement added.
Encouraging the officials and staff of the new office and the PWD at large, the Chief Minister urged them to carry out their duties with dedication, keeping in mind that their work and planning play a vital role in shaping the future of the state.