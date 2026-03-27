Owaisi to Campaign for Ajmal in Assam Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will campaign in Assam for All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
As per a news agency report, a senior party leader said on Friday that Owaisi is scheduled to visit the state on April 2 and 3. During the visit, he will address at least eight public meetings in different constituencies.
The campaign will mainly focus on seeking support for Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi Assembly seat.
Owaisi’s participation is expected to help the party in minority-dominated areas where AIUDF has its base. His speeches are likely to target both the BJP and the Congress.
Ajmal is looking to retain his relevance in Assam politics as the party prepares for the elections. AIUDF has been trying to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the polls.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, AIUDF won 13 seats.
In 2021, the party secured 16 seats as part of an alliance with the Congress, though the BJP-led coalition returned to power.