Tripura Schools Closed Till January 10 as Cold Wave Grips State

Agartala: The Tripura government has ordered the closure of all schools across the state till January 10 in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions, officials said.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolios, announced the decision through a post on social media, stating that schools would remain shut from January 6 to January 10, 2026, due to extreme cold weather.
Earlier, the chief minister had indicated that the winter vacation schedule would be reviewed based on the evolving weather situation.
The decision followed a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned of cold wave conditions in several parts of Tripura over the coming days.
A senior official of the Education Department said the closure applies to all institutions from kindergarten to Class XII, including government, government-aided and privately managed schools.
"In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather conditions across the state, all government, government-aided and privately managed schools under the department will remain closed from January 6 to January 10," an official notification quoted Additional Secretary of the Education (Schools) Department Rajib Datta as saying.
District Education Officers have been directed to ensure that the order is communicated to every school under their jurisdiction.
Tripura has 4,915 schools ranging from primary to higher secondary levels, with around 6.80 lakh students enrolled.
According to the IMD, both maximum and minimum temperatures in the state are hovering between 22 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, which is around three to four degrees below normal.
The weather agency said the cold wave conditions are likely to persist till January 10.