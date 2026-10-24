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Thief Steals CCTV Surveillance Wiring at Ambari Archaeological Site in Guwahati

The CCTV footage captured the person entering the premises
Thief Steals CCTV Surveillance Wiring at Ambari Archaeological Site in Guwahati
Thief Steals CCTV Surveillance Wiring at Ambari Archaeological Site in Guwahati
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Guwahati: A thief allegedly targeted the Ambari Archaeological Site in Guwahati,  today, on 24th October , stealing copper wiring connected to the facility’s surveillance and security system. As per information, the CCTV footage captured the person entering the premises of the protected archaeological site under the pretext of collecting discarded plastic bottles.

However, instead of targeting historical artefacts housed at the site, the person  allegedly stole copper wiring linked to the facility’s surveillance infrastructure.

The CCTV footage is expected to help establish the sequence of events and identify the person involved in the alleged theft.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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