Guwahati: Vigyaan Aalaap to Organise State-Level Science Quiz Competition on 7th November

Guwahati: The Vigyaan Aalaap, a science popularisation initiative with the motto “We Talk Science”, will organise an All-Assam Science Quiz Competition at B. Borooah College in Guwahati on 7th November , 2026.

The competition aims to promote scientific curiosity, critical thinking and scientific awareness among students and young people across Assam. It will provide participants with an engaging and competitive platform to explore scientific concepts and develop a scientific temper.

The competition will be conducted in teams of two members each. Participants will compete for a total cash prize of Rs 25,000, along with a trophy and certificates.

Interested students and participants from across Assam are invited to register for the event. The last date for registration is 5th November , 2026, at 5 pm.

The initiative seeks to encourage young minds to develop an interest in science and foster a spirit of inquiry through interactive learning and healthy competition.

For registration and further details, interested participants can contact +91-9706847075 or complete the registration process online through the following link: https://forms.gle/xFjwR7UDhmjBHW326.