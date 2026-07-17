Three Assam Women, Including Minor, Rescued from Prostitution Racket in West Bengal

Guwahati: Today, three women from Assam, including a minor, have been rescued from an alleged prostitution racket in West Bengal during a joint operation conducted by the Assam and West Bengal Police.

Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police, Barun Purkayastha said one of the rescued victims is from Sonitpur district, while the other two, including the minor, are from neighbouring districts.

As per police, the victims were allegedly lured with false promises of employment before being taken to Siliguri in West Bengal, where they were reportedly forced into prostitution.

"The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of the West Bengal Police. The victims have been brought back safely," Purkayastha said.

After the rescue, the police launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the suspected human trafficking network.

Police said investigators are also examining whether additional people are connected to the racket and whether more victims may have been trafficked through the same network.

The rescued women are expected to receive the necessary support and assistance as part of the rehabilitation process, while the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the trafficking operation.

More details are awaited