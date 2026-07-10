NDA hits out at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over viral ‘slapping’ video

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA on Thursday lashed out at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a day after a video showed her slapping a worker of the Trinamool Congress faction led by her.

The incident happened during a party's protest march in Kolkata against the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur.

The march began from the Ballygunge outpost towards Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata on Wednesday following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said: "Now Mamata Banerjee wants violence, whereas the BJP and the government want to ensure that no violence is encouraged. Obviously, whoever indulges in violence will be punished. Therefore, the Trinamool Congress should also refrain from making any provocative statements."

He appealed to all political parties to maintain the "dignity of democracy".

Adding to the criticism, JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said: "Mamata Banerjee is still not ready to change. People who treat political parties as their personal property are ultimately rejected by the public. If Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress leadership do not refrain from such actions even now, the party will face even greater difficulties in the future."

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said: "Mamata Banerjee's party never had a structure... It was just a crowd, a group of some anti-social people... When it was time to control the situation, she didn't do it. Now, she is slapping the few people who are still there."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the alleged attacks on Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal.

"Disappointment (among leaders) is usual after poll defeat, but such spectacle is rarely seen. They (Trinamool leaders) claim that they were attacked with eggs or slapped...they need to do self-introspection about the reasons due to which they (Mamata Banerjee and her loyalists) are being left by the party," he told IANS.

JD-U chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asserted that while disagreements are a part of politics, nuisance cannot be tolerated.

However, he also said: "When Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister, she took retaliatory action; it is natural that every action will have a reaction." (IANS)

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