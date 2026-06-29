Three Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree on NH-38 Near Digboi

Guwahati: Today morning around 7am, three members of a family were injured after their car crashed into a tree on National Highway 38 between Bogapani and Tingrai near Digboi .The accident took while the family was travelling from Dibrugarh to their home in Digboi.

The injured have been identified as Sudhir Pal, his wife Uma Pal and their daughter Smita Pal. As per reports, all three sustained injuries in the accident, while two of them are said to be in a critical condition.

The victims were initially admitted to Digboi Civil Hospital for treatment. However, considering the seriousness of their injuries, they were later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital- AMCH in Dibrugarh for advanced medical care.

As per preliminary information, the vehicle lost control and rammed into a roadside tree. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed. Family friend Joydeep Ghosh confirmed that the injured were shifted to the hospital in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Further details regarding the condition of the victims and the cause of the accident are awaited.