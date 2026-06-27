Three Arrested as Assam Forest Department Cracks Down on Alleged Hornbill Killing

Guwahati: The Assam Forest Department has arrested three people in connection with the alleged killing of a hornbill in Upper Assam following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Inthem area under the Margherita East Range of the Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district. The viral video allegedly shows people posing with the carcass of the bird. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

After the video surfaced online, the Assam Forest Department launched an investigation. Acting on leads gathered during the investigation, forest officials tracked down and arrested three suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

Assam's Environment and Forest Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, said the department acted swiftly after the matter came to light and reiterated that wildlife crimes would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"The killing of such a rare bird is not only an attack on wildlife but also on Assam's priceless natural heritage. Exemplary punishment is essential to deter such crimes," the minister said.

Hornbills play a vital role in maintaining forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds and supporting natural regeneration. The forests of Digboi, Dehing Patkai, Margherita and adjoining areas of Tinsukia district are home to species such as the Oriental Pied Hornbill and the Great Hornbill.

Across Assam, hornbills are found mainly in protected forests and evergreen habitats. They are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, habitat loss and illegal hunting continue to pose serious threats to their survival.