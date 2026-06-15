Three Injured in Fresh Border Village Gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal: Fresh communal tensions have flared in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district after a heavy exchange of fire between rival armed groups left at least three youths injured early on Monday morning.

The gunfight broke out around 6:00 am near the volatile borders of Leilon Vaiphei and Konsakhul villages. According to local sources, the heavy firing continued for nearly four hours, causing widespread panic and forcing terrified residents to flee their homes for safety.

Security forces intervened to bring the situation under control, subsequently evacuating the three casualties to the capital under heavy security arrangements. The wounded individuals, identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20), and Paogou Lal (18), were initially stabilised at an army hospital before being transferred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. All three victims belong to the Kuki community.

The area remains highly volatile following the recent recovery of the remains of six missing Naga civilians nearby, which has severely aggravated inter-community anxieties. In response to the fresh outbreak of violence, additional central paramilitary forces have been deployed to dominate the border villages and enforce a strict security cordon around the hospital complex to prevent any retaliatory escalation.