Three Killed, Over 16 Injured as Traveller Overturns in Sribhumi

Guwahati: At least three people were killed and more than 16 others injured in a tragic road accident early this morning on the national highway in the Shrigouri area of Sribhumi district.
According to sources, the accident occurred around 5:30 AM when a traveller vehicle carrying a group of people was hit from the side by a dumper. The impact caused the traveller to lose control and overturn on the highway, leading to a horrific scene.
Two of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, while another died en route to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Nirod Das and Tapan Biswas; the identity of the third victim is yet to be ascertained.
Sources said the passengers were residents of Rajabazar village in Hojai district. They had arrived by the Guwahati–Sairang Express train to perform kirtan in the Bazarghat area of Sribhumi district and had hired the traveller to continue their journey from Badarpur railway station.
Local residents rushed to the site immediately after the accident to assist in rescue operations.
Police have reached the scene, and further investigation into the incident is underway.