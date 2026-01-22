Bokakhat: NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited) worker killed in road accident near Phulani Beel

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A serious road accident occurred Tuesday night on National Highway 39 near Phulani Beel under Numaligarh Police Station limits. In the accident involving an NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited) bike and an NRL bus, one person lost his life. The deceased has been identified as an NRL contractual worker named Ranga Choudhury, who was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-05 J-5683. He was on his way towards Gobarghola to attend duty.

However, near Phulani Beel, during daytime, an NRL bus bearing registration number BR-06 GC-9395, coming from the opposite direction, reportedly hit the motorcycle, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot.

Meanwhile, Numaligarh police reached the accident site and sent the body to Golaghat Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have taken the bus involved in the accident into custody and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

