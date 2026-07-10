Three Nagaland Dog Meat Wholesalers Quit Trade, Surrender 18 Dogs Under Livelihood Programme

Guwahati: In what animal welfare organisations have described as one of the biggest blows to the dog meat trade in northeast India in recent years, three long-time dog meat wholesalers in Nagaland have permanently exited the business after more than two decades, surrendering the last 18 dogs in their possession and adopting alternative livelihoods.

The wholesalers, who previously supplied dogs to meat markets in Dimapur and Mokokchung districts as well as neighbouring Manipur, have joined a livelihood transition programme that trains former traders in sustainable occupations, including mushroom cultivation and pickle making.

Their departure is expected to significantly disrupt a key supply chain of the dog meat trade, which relies on networks of traffickers, wholesalers and vendors to transport dogs to markets across Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The transition was facilitated through the Models for Change programme, implemented by grassroots NGO Pro Rural with support from Humane World for Animals India, formerly known as Humane Society International/India.

As part of their decision to leave the trade, the wholesalers voluntarily surrendered the remaining 18 dogs they had recently acquired. Many of the rescued animals were immediately adopted by families in Nagaland, while the rest were transferred to shelters in Assam for veterinary treatment, rehabilitation and eventual adoption. Before being relocated, all the dogs underwent health examinations, received medical treatment, were vaccinated and microchipped.

The development comes as the livelihood transition programme continues to gain momentum in Nagaland. Since its launch in 2025, 30 women dog meat vendors have already left the trade, with another 30 expected to join the initiative in the coming months.

According to Humane World for Animals India, many individuals remained involved in the trade due to a lack of viable economic alternatives. The programme aims to provide training, mentoring and financial assistance to help participants establish safer and more sustainable businesses.

Animal welfare groups say that dogs sold in the meat trade are often stolen or captured from villages in neighbouring states before being transported into Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. In addition to concerns over animal cruelty, the trade has also been linked to the spread of rabies and other zoonotic diseases.

Humane World for Animals India said it will continue working with local organisations, communities and law enforcement agencies across the region to combat the trade through animal rescue, community engagement, rabies prevention and livelihood transition initiatives.

The organisation has been operating in India since 2012, implementing programmes focused on street dog welfare, wildlife protection, farm animal welfare, disaster response and the prevention of animal cruelty.