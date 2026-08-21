US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Hezbollah, Redesignates Group as Iranian Proxy

Washington: The Trump administration has stepped up pressure on Hezbollah by imposing fresh sanctions on 10 individuals accused of helping the group move funds across international borders and by formally redesignating it as an Iranian proxy.

The US Treasury Department said the sanctioned individuals were linked to a financial network that helped transfer cash to Hezbollah. According to the department, the network used couriers travelling on commercial flights between Lebanon, Turkiye, the UAE and Iran to transport large sums of money.

US officials said the system allowed Hezbollah to obtain foreign currency outside the formal banking system while also helping the group evade existing sanctions.

The latest redesignation is aimed at emphasising Washington’s assessment that Hezbollah’s key military, external security and financial operations are closely linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US said the group functions as an extension of the IRGC rather than as an independent organisation, particularly in areas involving military activities and major financing operations.

Both Hezbollah and the IRGC have already been designated by Washington as specially designated global terrorists.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese political party as well as an armed organisation with significant influence in the country.

The latest US action comes at a time when the Trump administration is also seeking to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Lebanon.

The new sanctions are expected to further restrict Hezbollah’s access to international financial networks and increase pressure on individuals and organisations accused of supporting its financial operations.