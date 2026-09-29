Three Suspected Dacoits Arrested After Police Chase in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, afternoon a team of Jalukbari Police, arrested three suspected dacoits after a chase in Guwahati, after inputs about their alleged involvement in a series of robbery incidents in the city.

As per preliminary information, police launched an operation after receiving intelligence about the movement of the suspects. The accused were reportedly travelling at high speed in a Hyundai bearing registration number AS 07 L 5640.

The chase began from the Six Mile area and continued until police managed to arrest three of the suspects. A fourth person allegedly accompanying them managed to escape.

The Dispur SOG team reportedly pursued the vehicle from the Six Mile area and alerted the Jalukbari Police about the movement of the suspected robbers. The arrested suspects were subsequently taken to Jalukbari Police Station for questioning.

Police reportedly recovered bundles of Rs 500 notes, several mobile phones and other items from their possession. The total cash recovered is estimated to be around Rs 3–4 lakh.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Balin Deori, Jalukbari police managed to arrest three members of the four-person group. The three suspects were reportedly on the police’s radar in connection with recent robbery incidents in Borbari and Kahilipara.

Further details regarding the identities of the arrested people and their alleged involvement in robbery cases are awaited as the investigation continues.