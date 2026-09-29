Tipra Motha Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Alleged Firing During Tripura VC Polls

Guwahati: Today, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Tripura Police and State Election Commission (SEC), demanding the arrest of those allegedly involved in firing on a party candidate and two supporters during the Village Committee elections in Gomati district.

A TMP delegation led by senior leader and MLA Ranjit Debbarma met SEC Secretary Anurag Sen and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action over the alleged attack at Wareng Bari, Ward No. 2, under Gamaria Village Committee in Matarbari RD Block on 28th September.

As per the memorandum, TMP candidate Kachindra Reang aged 36, and supporters Naithok Jamatia aged 26, and Udairam Reang aged 40, were allegedly attacked by armed miscreants during polling hours.

The party alleged that Reang sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, while Udairam Reang was shot in the leg. Kachindra was subsequently referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, with the memorandum describing his condition as critical.

The party said an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the SEC, Debbarma said the party had given the authorities 24 hours to arrest those responsible and would decide its next course of action thereafter.

TMP also demanded enhanced security for the injured candidate, his family, other candidates and party workers, as well as increased deployment around Gamaria Village Committee to prevent post-poll violence or retaliation.