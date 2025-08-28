Thunderstorms Loom as Guwahati Braces for Torrential Rainfall

Widespread Rain, Lightning Forecast for Next 24 Hours

Guwahati: Guwahati has been placed on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next 24 hours. The forecast predicts an intense spell of rain, with precipitation expected to reach up to 2–3 cm per hour, raising fears of waterlogging and significant disruption to daily life across the city.

“ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the official statement read.

Flooding Risk in Low-Lying Areas

Residents living in low-lying or flood-prone areas have been particularly warned to stay alert, as the heavy downpour may lead to localised flooding and possible landslides. Emergency services have been placed on standby, with rapid response teams monitoring conditions across vulnerable zones.