Thunderstorms Loom as Guwahati Braces for Torrential Rainfall

Widespread Rain, Lightning Forecast for Next 24 Hours
Guwahati: Guwahati has been placed on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next 24 hours. The forecast predicts an intense spell of rain, with precipitation expected to reach up to 2–3 cm per hour, raising fears of waterlogging and significant disruption to daily life across the city.
“ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the official statement read.
Flooding Risk in Low-Lying Areas
Residents living in low-lying or flood-prone areas have been particularly warned to stay alert, as the heavy downpour may lead to localised flooding and possible landslides. Emergency services have been placed on standby, with rapid response teams monitoring conditions across vulnerable zones.
Daily commuters are likely to bear the brunt of the weather, with authorities warning of traffic delays and waterlogged roads. Long-distance travellers have also been advised to reconsider or reschedule journeys where possible to avoid getting stranded in affected areas.
The IMD has advised citizens to stay indoors during peak storm hours, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain tuned to official weather updates and safety instructions. Thunderstorms are expected to impact most parts of the city, and sudden lightning strikes remain a key hazard.
With emergency systems activated and preparedness measures underway, officials stress that public cooperation will be vital in minimising risks. As Guwahati braces for a turbulent weather spell, authorities are calling for calm, caution, and community awareness.
Residents are encouraged to report any emergencies promptly and to look out for neighbours, especially the elderly and vulnerable, during this potentially hazardous weather event.