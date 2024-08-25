India Meteorological Department Predicts Rainfall in Northeast

NEW DELHI: Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India, during the week. The India Meteorological Department in a weather bulletin issued on Saturday has forecast widespread rain. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura will receive isolated heavy rainfall during all the 7 days of the week. Arunachal Pradesh will receive rainfall on August 24, 28 and 29.

The IMD also said that the western end of the Monsoon trough lies south of its normal position while the eastern end is at the normal position. It is likely to continue to be so during the next 2-3 days.

