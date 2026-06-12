Dismembered Royal Bengal Tiger Carcass Found in Sonitpur

Guwahati:A mutilated carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was recovered from a sandbar along the Gabharu River in Assam’s Sonitpur district, urging an investigation into suspected poaching.

The carcass was discovered near Kochgaon under the jurisdiction of Thelamara Police Station. The tiger’s tail and all four limbs had been severed, raising concerns that valuable body parts may have been removed before the remains were discarded.

Divisional Forest Officer Biswa Jyoti Das said the condition of the carcass indicated possible foul play. “The carcass appears to have drifted downstream several days after the animal’s death. However, the manner in which the body was mutilated strongly suggests foul play,” he said.

After the discovery, teams from the West Sonitpur Forest Division, Tezpur Forest Range and the local police visited the site. Veterinary experts and wildlife officials conducted a post-mortem examination and collected samples for forensic analysis.

Forest officers stated that the tiger measured approximately five feet in length. After the examination, the carcass was cremated on the banks of the Gabharu River in accordance with established wildlife disposal protocols.

The Forest Department has launched a detailed investigation and is awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Forest officer suspect that poachers may have killed the animal, removed valuable body parts and disposed of the carcass in the river.