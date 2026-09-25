Tinsukia: AASU Protests Over Poor Condition of NH-37 and NH-38

Guwahati: Today, Makum regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest, demanding the immediate repair of National Highways 37 and 38 in Tinsukia district.

The protesters alleged that several stretches of the two highways had deteriorated significantly, with large potholes developing at multiple locations and causing difficulties for commuters.

According to AASU, the poor condition of the roads has affected vehicular movement and increased the risk of accidents. The students’ body demanded urgent repairs to the damaged stretches and reconstruction of sections requiring major work to ensure smoother and safer traffic movement.

AASU members, along with local people , staged the demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Commissioner, seeking prompt intervention to address the issue.

The organisation alleged that the highways had remained in poor condition for a considerable period and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the roads. The protesters said timely repairs were necessary to ease the difficulties faced by daily commuters and prevent accidents caused by the damaged road surface.