Tinsukia Declares African Swine Fever Outbreak, Orders Culling and Pork Trade Ban

Guwahati: The Tinsukia district administration has declared an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Simoluguri village under the Kailashpur Gram Panchayat in Margherita Revenue Circle and has ordered immediate containment measures, including culling operations and a temporary ban on the pork trade.

As per an order issued by the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, Simoluguri village has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak. In accordance with the National Action Plan for the Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever, a one-kilometre radius around the affected village has been declared an infected zone, while areas within a 10-kilometre radius have been designated as a surveillance zone.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has been directed to carry out culling operations in the infected zone from 21st July to 23rd July to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The order also mandates the safe disposal of culled animals and thorough sanitisation of the affected areas. Officials have been instructed to maintain detailed records throughout the operation for future reference.

As part of the containment measures, all shops dealing in pork and pork-related products in the Digboi Co-District will remain closed for the next 30 days or until further orders.

The district administration has also prohibited the movement of pigs and pork products to and from other districts, neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, and the sale of pork at markets and retail outlets across the Digboi Co-District during the same period.

Authorities have warned that anyone found violating the restrictions will face legal action under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The administration said the measures have been introduced to contain the outbreak and prevent the spread of the highly contagious viral disease among pig populations in the region.