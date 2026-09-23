Tinsukia: Fire Breaks Out at Residential House in Namphai

Guwahati: Today, fire broke out at a residential house in Namphai village under Jagun in Tinsukia district, causing extensive damage to the property. As per reports, the fire spread rapidly through the house, engulfing the structure within a short period and destroying household belongings. The full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Following information about the incident, a team of firefighters from Ledo reached the spot and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control. The firefighting team worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

No casualties have been reported so far. Police and Fire Brigade team are yet to ascertain the total value of the property and belongings destroyed in the fire.

Further details are awaited.