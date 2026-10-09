Tinsukia: Injured Jackal Rescued Near NH-38 in Digboi

Guwahati: Today,an injured jackal found along National Highway 38 near Anand Bagh under the Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district was rescued by local wildlife conservationists and sent to the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) for medical treatment . The animal was spotted on Thursday night, prompting Bikash Bora, a resident of Mamorani, to alert wildlife conservationists, rescuer Devajit Moran said.

“With the help of Bikash Bora and Akash Moran, we rescued the injured jackal and, after discussing the matter with the Digboi Divisional Forest Officer, arranged to keep it at the Digboi Range,” Moran said.

The rescue team contacted the Forest Department again on Friday morning and made arrangements to transfer the animal to WTI for treatment. The rescuers expressed hope that the jackal would recover and eventually be released back into its natural habitat.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by wildlife along highways that pass through natural habitats, where vehicular traffic and increasing human activity can threaten the safe movement of animals.

Jackals (Canis aureus) are adaptable mammals that play an important ecological role as both scavengers and predators. Their presence has been documented in Tinsukia’s Upper Dihing forest landscape, although a verified district-wide population estimate is not readily available.

Under India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended in 2022, jackals are listed in Schedule I, which provides stringent legal protection against hunting and other prohibited activities.