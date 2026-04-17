Tipra Motha sweeps TTAADC polls, wins 24 of 28 seats

Agartala: The Tipra Motha Party on Friday won 24 of the 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.
On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win to four seats from eight in the previous tribal council polls.
Polling for the 28-seat council was held on April 12, recording a voter turnout of over 83 per cent.
Despite being allies in the state, the BJP and Tipra Motha contested the council polls separately. The IPFT, CPI(M) and Congress also fielded candidates independently.
In the 2021 TTAADC elections, Tipra Motha had won 18 seats, while the BJP secured nine, with one seat going to an independent candidate. The BJP later lost a member after he joined Tipra Motha.
Following the results, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma appealed for peace and urged supporters to avoid any form of violence.
“When we fight, the dopha is affected. Love has won and hatred has lost today. If you don’t indulge in violence, that will be the real victory. The TIPRA Motha, BJP, IPFT, CPIM and Congress are all brothers. We are Tiprasas. Please don’t indulge in violence,” reports quoted him as saying.
The TTAADC, which covers nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area, is home to about one-third of the state’s population. It was constituted in 1982 and later brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, granting it greater autonomy.