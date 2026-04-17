Structured Pay Framework to ensure transparent, equitable pay system for teachers: Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said the introduction of the Structured Pay Framework (SPF) for fixed-pay teachers will ensure a transparent, equitable and sustainable remuneration system in the state.
The Chief Minister made the remarks after being felicitated by the staff and managing committee of Babelapara Higher Secondary School and the All Meghalaya Upper Primary and Secondary School Deficit Pattern School Teachers Association.
“This important reform will ensure a transparent, equitable, and sustainable remuneration system, while strengthening social security, improving service conditions, and enhancing administrative efficiency across the school education sector,” describing the move as a key reform in the education sector, Sangma said.
The Chief Minister also thanked the teaching community for the felicitation and acknowledged their role in shaping society.
“I sincerely thank them for their thoughtful gesture and, more importantly, for their unwavering service and dedication to the children and communities across our State,” he added.