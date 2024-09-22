Tirupati Laddu Row: Ghee Supplier Denies Allegations of Adulteration

Tirupati: After the allegation regarding the adulteration of ghee used in the making of the laddus served at the Tirupati Temple created a major stir, AR Dairy Food, the supplier in question denied the allegations. A quality control officer said that all the ghee supplied by them passed through the necessary quality tests.

The controversy started when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that adulterated ghee goes into the preparation of the iconic laddus served that the Tirupati Temple. The allegation came in a meeting at Vijayawada commemorating 100 days of NDA government in the state. He said that ghee laced with animal fats was used during the Congress YSR regime. It must be noted that two months before this development, TTD’s Executive Officer mentioned about substandard ghee being supplied by a vendor, adding that criminal charges will be pressed against the vendor.

After this controversial statement, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is the governing body of the Tirupati Temple, initiated legal action against the Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food Private Limited over allegations of adulterated ghee supplied to the temple.

But after this step, AR Dairy Food Private Limited has questioned the report on which the decision was based by the TTD. A quality control officer with the AR Dairy Food called these allegations completely unsubstantiated. He added that the company is working in this field since 1996 and that this was the first time such a complaint has surfaced.

He also added that the company has all the necessary certifications and quality checks in place to avoid any such problems. “Our ghee samples are first tested in national laboratories before being dispatched to TTD. Upon arrival, TTD’s own food safety officer checks the samples again,” he further added.

He also added that their company supplies only a small amount of ghee compared to the massive demand of the TTD.