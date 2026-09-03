Toll Waiver Announced for Local Residents for Raha Toll Gate

Guwahati: Today, after a discussion with the district administration, it was decided that private vehicle owners residing within a 7-kilometre radius of the Raha Toll Gate in Nagaon district will no longer have to pay toll charges. The Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma issued an official notification granting a complete toll waiver to eligible local residents. The exemption applies to privately owned cars, jeeps and two-wheelers registered to verified residents living within the specified radius.

The decision follows repeated demands from local people , who had raised concerns about the financial burden of paying toll charges multiple times a day while travelling for routine purposes.

Under the new arrangement, eligible vehicle owners will need to obtain an official toll pass. Applicants must submit a formal application along with valid identity and vehicle registration documents. Toll officials will verify residential addresses before issuing the passes.

The administration has directed toll gate operators to expedite the process and establish dedicated desks to ensure residents face no unnecessary delays.

The waiver is expected to provide financial relief to daily commuters, farmers, students and other residents travelling between Raha and nearby areas.