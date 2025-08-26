Torrential Rain Triggers Tragedy in Jammu: 4 Dead, Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted

Landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods wreak havoc across region

Jammu, 26 August: The famous Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been suspended after a landslide struck the yatra route near Adhkuwari, with rescue operations currently underway.

In Doda district, two people died when their house collapsed, while two others were swept away in flash floods. A cloudburst has also been reported in the area, prompting the district administration to issue warnings urging residents to stay away from rivers and vulnerable slopes.

Transport Disrupted, Highways Shut

The downpour has left key roads impassable. A major stretch of National Highway 244, linking Doda and Kishtwar, was washed away, while shooting stones have halted traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban. The Sinthan Top pass and Zojila Pass have both been closed due to heavy snowfall and landslides, effectively cutting off the Kashmir Valley from several adjoining regions.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirmed that a landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari. “Some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway with necessary personnel and machinery,” the board said on X.