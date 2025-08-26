Torrential Rain Triggers Tragedy in Jammu: 4 Dead, Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted

Landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods wreak havoc across region
Jammu, 26 August: The famous Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been suspended after a landslide struck the yatra route near Adhkuwari, with rescue operations currently underway.
In Doda district, two people died when their house collapsed, while two others were swept away in flash floods. A cloudburst has also been reported in the area, prompting the district administration to issue warnings urging residents to stay away from rivers and vulnerable slopes.
Transport Disrupted, Highways Shut
The downpour has left key roads impassable. A major stretch of National Highway 244, linking Doda and Kishtwar, was washed away, while shooting stones have halted traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban. The Sinthan Top pass and Zojila Pass have both been closed due to heavy snowfall and landslides, effectively cutting off the Kashmir Valley from several adjoining regions.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirmed that a landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari. “Some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway with necessary personnel and machinery,” the board said on X.
CM Omar Abdullah Calls Situation 'Serious'
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in parts of Jammu province as "quite serious" and announced that he would fly to Jammu immediately to oversee relief efforts. “Instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs for emergency restoration and other needs,” he said.
Major rivers such as the Tawi and Ravi are flowing above danger levels, with floodwaters already submerging low-lying areas in Kathua.
Authorities have activated emergency helplines, and the Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall. All departments remain on high alert as the state braces for further weather-related disruptions.