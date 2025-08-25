Tragic Double Loss: Pune Woman Donates Liver to Husband, Both Die After Surgery

Pune, Maharashtra: The incident, which occurred at Sahyadri Hospital, has prompted the Maharashtra Health Department to issue a formal notice and launch an inquiry into the matter.

Bapu Komkar and his wife Kamini underwent transplant procedures on 15 August. Bapu, the liver recipient, died just two days later on 17 August after suffering from cardiogenic shock. Kamini, who had initially shown signs of recovery, developed a severe infection and died on 21 August due to septic shock and multi-organ failure.

The state’s Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, confirmed that a notice had been issued to the hospital. “We have sought detailed records, including video documentation and treatment history. The hospital must submit all required information by 10 am on Monday,” he said.