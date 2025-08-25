Tragic Double Loss: Pune Woman Donates Liver to Husband, Both Die After Surgery

Pune, Maharashtra: The incident, which occurred at Sahyadri Hospital, has prompted the Maharashtra Health Department to issue a formal notice and launch an inquiry into the matter.
Bapu Komkar and his wife Kamini underwent transplant procedures on 15 August. Bapu, the liver recipient, died just two days later on 17 August after suffering from cardiogenic shock. Kamini, who had initially shown signs of recovery, developed a severe infection and died on 21 August due to septic shock and multi-organ failure.
The state’s Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, confirmed that a notice had been issued to the hospital. “We have sought detailed records, including video documentation and treatment history. The hospital must submit all required information by 10 am on Monday,” he said.
Family Alleges Negligence as Health Department Launches Inquiry
The couple’s family has accused the hospital of medical negligence and has demanded a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the dual fatalities.
Hospital Claims Protocols Followed, Patient Was 'High Risk'
In a statement, Sahyadri Hospital expressed condolences and said both surgeries were performed in line with established medical protocols. “The recipient was a high-risk individual with multiple complications. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived. The donor initially recovered but later developed complications that proved fatal,” the hospital said.
Hospital officials further stated that the family was thoroughly counselled before the procedure and that they are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
The case has sparked wider concerns about the management and oversight of complex organ transplant procedures in private hospitals. The outcome of the inquiry is now eagerly awaited by both the family and the public.