Tragic: Fatal Landslide Claims Worker from Assam at Arunachal Pradesh Project Site

Itanagar: A construction labourer hailing from Assam has died after being struck by a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. The fatal collapse was brought on by ongoing monsoon rains, which have destabilised local terrain.

Rescue teams have secured the area, and authorities are now highlighting the increased dangers to workers in the region, urging adherence to safety advisories during this period of intense weather.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred amid persistent heavy rainfall that has plagued the region, further destabilising the mountainous terrain.

Local authorities reported that the sudden collapse of earth and debris at the site gave the victim little opportunity to escape.

Emergency rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the location to recover the body and secure the site, though the precarious weather conditions reportedly hampered initial relief efforts.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the high-risk conditions currently faced by labourers in the state’s interior districts, where the monsoon has triggered widespread soil erosion and infrastructure damage.

While investigations into site safety protocols are expected to commence, the district administration has issued urgent advisories, warning residents and workers to avoid vulnerable zones as the severe weather continues to threaten project sites and transit routes across the state.