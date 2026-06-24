Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Disrupt Road Connectivity in Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor

Itanagar: Relentless rainfall has triggered multiple landslides and caused significant damage to roads in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, disrupting connectivity and raising concerns among residents.

Several stretches of road were affected after soil and debris from nearby hillsides collapsed onto key routes, making travel difficult and hampering vehicle movement. Local authorities and road maintenance teams have been deployed to assess the extent of the damage and begin restoration work.

Residents of the affected areas reported disruptions to daily activities, with some villages facing temporary difficulties in accessing essential services. Officials have urged people to remain cautious while travelling, particularly along vulnerable hill roads prone to landslides during the monsoon season.

The heavy rainfall, which has continued across parts of Arunachal Pradesh in recent days, has increased the risk of further slope failures and road blockages. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents to follow weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain.

Efforts are underway to clear debris and restore normal traffic movement as quickly as possible, while emergency teams remain on standby to respond to any further incidents.