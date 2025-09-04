Dikhow River erosion threatens Nazira villages; locals demand action

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Dikhow River’s relentless erosion continues to wreak havoc in the Bihubar and Simaluguri areas of Nazira, leaving behind widespread destruction and fear among local residents. Vast stretches of land and property have already been lost, with many families facing the threat of displacement.

Despite the gravity of the situation, residents allege that the Water Resources Department has remained unresponsive, further fueling public anger. Locals accuse the authorities of allowing rampant illegal mining of stones and boulders in the river, which they believe has aggravated the erosion.

The impact has been severe on key areas, with the Simaluguri market and Tetaliguri region now under direct threat. A recently built embankment-cum-road connecting Tetaliguri to Masterchuk of Simaluguri was washed away by the Dikhow River due to what villagers described as poor planning and substandard construction, disrupting transportation and access to essential services.

Frustrated residents are now demanding an immediate halt to illegal mining activities in the river and urgent, concrete measures to control the erosion. They warn that if authorities continue to ignore their plight, the situation could spiral into a catastrophe, displacing more families and crippling the region’s economy and connectivity.

Also Read: Dikhow river erosion threatens Nazira, locals blame government negligence

Also Watch: