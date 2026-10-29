Train Services Resume in Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section

Guwahati: The normal train services have resumed in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section after restoration work was completed after the derailment of a train involving the Silchar–Guwahati Express today morning Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The derailment occurred at around 8.30 am when the front trolley of the locomotive hauling Train No. 15616, the Silchar–Guwahati Express, derailed at kilometre 166/7 between Badarpur and Sukritipur railway stations under the Lumding Division. As per reports, all passengers were safe, and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

After the completion of restoration work, Train No. 13126, the Sairang–Kolkata Express, became the first train to depart from Badarpur after the disruption. The train left the station at 2.50 pm and safely crossed the affected section at 3.04 pm.

India Railway team undertook restoration work on a priority basis under the supervision of senior officials to minimise disruption and restore normal services as quickly as possible. Teams worked to clear the affected section and ensure that train operations could resume safely.

The derailment had disrupted train movement along the important Lumding–Badarpur hill route, which connects several areas in southern Assam and the Barak Valley with other parts of the region.

With restoration work completed and the affected stretch cleared, train services through the hill section have now returned to normal. NFR said the restoration efforts were carried out with the priority of ensuring passenger safety and minimising the impact on railway operations.