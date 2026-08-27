Training Aircraft Crashes in Kanpur, Killing Two on Spot

Guwahati: Today around 11: 50am, two people, including an instructor and a trainee pilot, were killed after a four-seater training aircraft crashed near the Ganga Barrage in Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the deceased were identified as instructor Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka.

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off at around 11.30 am and crashed approximately 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, along the banks of the Ganga. The incident reportedly occurred at around 11.50 am.

Commissioner Lal said Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience. Both occupants died in the crash.

The incident triggered an immediate response fromlocal police , with police, ambulace, fire brigade nad SDRF reaching the site. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.

The respected authorities are expected to investigate the incident to determine the cause of the crash. The aviation authorities may also examine the aircraft’s condition, flight operations and other relevant safety aspects as part of the investigation.