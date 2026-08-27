Guwahati to Get New Kahilipara Police Station After Dispur PS Division

Guwahati: Guwahati is set to get a new police station after a decision to reorganise the existing Dispur Police Station and improve policing arrangements in the city. As part of the proposed restructuring, the Dispur Police Station will be divided, paving the way for the establishment of a new Kahilipara Police Station.

The move is aimed at strengthening law and order management and ensuring more efficient policing across the expanding areas of Guwahati. The creation of the new police station is also expected to reduce the administrative and operational burden on the existing Dispur Police Station.

As per the decision, the new Kahilipara Police Station will include the Udalguri and Bhagadattapur police outposts under its jurisdiction. The restructuring is expected to bring these areas under a dedicated police station and improve access to police services for residents.

The decision comes amid the continued expansion of Guwahati and the growing need for stronger policing infrastructure. Further details regarding the jurisdiction and operational arrangements of the proposed Kahilipara Police Station are expected to be announced by the police team