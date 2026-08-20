Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Enter BWF World Championships Quarterfinals

New Delhi: India’s women’s doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured a place in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday, defeating Japan’s seventh-seeded pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in straight games.

The duo dominated the Round of 16 clash, winning 21-16, 21-12 to secure their place in the last eight.

Speaking to the media after the match, Treesa and Gayatri said they were able to understand their opponents’ game plan within the opening two or three points.

The pair said they stepped up their attacking play in the latter stages of the first game and carried the same approach into the second, which helped them maintain control and seal a comfortable victory.

Several other leading Indian shuttlers are also set to compete in the pre-quarterfinals later today.

Former world champion and ninth seed P V Sindhu will face third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China in the women’s singles Round of 16.

In the men’s singles, young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty will take on Indonesia’s 11th seed Alwi Farhan.

The men’s doubles will see fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

In mixed doubles, India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will meet China’s Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.

With Treesa and Gayatri already through to the quarterfinals, India will look to its other leading pairs and singles players to continue the strong showing at the home World Championships.