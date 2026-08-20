Amit Shah Criticises Congress Decision to Sing Two Stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticised the Congress Working Committee’s decision to sing only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of the complete song.

Speaking to the media, Shah alleged that the Congress decision was a deliberate challenge to a law passed by Parliament and described it as an “anti-national” move.

Shah referred to the 1937 decision of the Congress to divide ‘Vande Mataram’ into two parts, alleging that it was done to pursue an appeasement policy.

He said the Centre, while observing the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, had taken steps to rectify what he called a historical wrong and accord legal recognition to the complete song.

The Home Minister accused the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, of returning to what he described as vote-bank politics and appeasement.

Shah also urged people across the country to come together and oppose what he termed the Congress’s appeasement politics.

The remarks followed the Congress Working Committee’s decision to restrict its rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ to two stanzas, a move that has triggered a fresh political debate over the national song and its historical legacy.