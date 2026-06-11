Tribal Bodies Stage Massive Protest in Guwahati to Protect Indigenous Rights

Guwahati: A massive demonstration erupted at the Chachal protest ground in Guwahati as several tribal organisations united to voice strong opposition to policies threatening the indigenous populations of Assam.

The demonstrators gathered to fiercely defend the constitutional rights and very existence of the state's "sons of the soil". Protesters raised loud slogans against the government, demanding immediate legislative safeguards for indigenous land ownership.

The central focus of the agitation was the outright rejection of proposed satellite township initiatives and the controversial Ukiam River dam project. Community leaders argued that these infrastructure developments threaten extensive ecological damage and the forced displacement of native tribal settlements.

Vowing to intensify their movement, the participating organisations warned that they will not tolerate corporate or state encroachment upon ancestral lands that compromise their identity and sovereign constitutional guarantees.