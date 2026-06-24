Trinamool Split Scenario: What Options Does the Election Commission Have?

Kolkata: A potential split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would place the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a crucial position to determine which faction, if any, is entitled to retain the party’s official name and symbol.

Under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the ECI has the authority to adjudicate disputes arising from splits in recognised political parties. If rival factions stake claim to the party organisation and election symbol, the Commission examines evidence of support within both the party’s organisational structure and its elected representatives before reaching a decision.

The Commission broadly has three options. It may recognise one faction as the legitimate continuation of the original party if it enjoys overwhelming support. Alternatively, if neither side can establish a clear majority, the ECI can freeze the party symbol and direct the rival groups to contest under temporary names and symbols until the dispute is resolved. A third possibility is recognising both factions as separate political entities if the split is deemed irreversible.

Past disputes involving parties such as the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have demonstrated the Commission’s reliance on documentary evidence, organisational backing and legislative strength in determining ownership of party identity and symbols.

Any decision by the ECI can subsequently be challenged before the courts, making the legal and political consequences of such disputes highly significant, particularly in an election-bound state like West Bengal.