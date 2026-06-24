Virat Kohli Cleared for England ODIs After Passing Fitness Assessment

New Delhi: India has received a major boost ahead of next month's ODI series against England, with Virat Kohli reportedly clearing his fitness assessment and becoming available for selection.

The veteran batter had been included in India's squad for the three-match series, subject to fitness clearance, after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the recent ODI assignment against Afghanistan. Following his evaluation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Kohli has now been deemed fit to return to international action.

Kohli's return strengthens an experienced Indian batting line-up led by captain Shubman Gill and featuring Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The 37-year-old remains one of India's most influential ODI players and is expected to play a key role during the England tour.

The former India captain had missed recent matches after sustaining an injury during the IPL season, but reports in recent days suggested that his rehabilitation was progressing well and that he was on course for a comeback.

India is scheduled to face England in a three-match ODI series in July, with the fixtures set to be played at Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens and Lord's. Kohli's availability provides a timely boost as the visitors prepare for a challenging tour against one of the world's leading white-ball sides.